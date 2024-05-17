Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues closed today at 32.43, down -0.7% from yesterday's 32.66

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Highlights : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹32.79 and closed at ₹32.37 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹32.85, while the low was ₹31.87. The market capitalization stood at ₹9045.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5, and the 52-week low was ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,746,902 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues has a 0.04% MF holding & 7.51% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.31% in december to 7.51% in march quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reported a ROE of 4.56% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.26% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.40% and 7.00% respectively.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues has shown an EPS growth of 35.30% and a revenue growth of 45.83% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 30969.19 crore, which is 57.82% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 37.62% and an undefined percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by -0.7% to reach ₹32.43, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vivo Collaboration and CE Info Systems are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Mastek are seeing an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|890.85
|12.55
|1.43
|1198.8
|530.55
|12188.97
|Vivo Collaboration
|1985.55
|-13.7
|-0.69
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10736.26
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.43
|-0.23
|-0.7
|42.5
|13.7
|8644.12
|CE Info Systems
|1985.55
|-13.7
|-0.69
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21506.92
|Mastek
|2483.0
|0.65
|0.03
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7657.57
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low price of ₹32.27 and a high price of ₹32.97 on the current trading day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price closed the day at ₹32.43 - a 0.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 32.82 , 33.18 , 33.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 32.17 , 31.88 , 31.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 3 PM is 55.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹32.43, down by 0.7%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.08 and ₹33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded until 2 PM is down by 52.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹32.53, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|32.00
|10 Days
|32.59
|20 Days
|33.65
|50 Days
|35.30
|100 Days
|31.76
|300 Days
|24.93
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 32.61 and 32.36 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.49
|Support 1
|32.39
|Resistance 2
|32.54
|Support 2
|32.34
|Resistance 3
|32.59
|Support 3
|32.29
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.08 and ₹33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 1 PM is 0.93% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹32.42, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.65 and 32.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.61
|Support 1
|32.36
|Resistance 2
|32.75
|Support 2
|32.25
|Resistance 3
|32.86
|Support 3
|32.11
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock had a low of ₹32.27 and a high of ₹32.97 on the current day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 12 AM has increased by 7.52% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹32.54, showing a slight decrease of -0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues reached a peak of 32.7 and a bottom of 32.47 in the prior trading session. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 32.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.65
|Support 1
|32.42
|Resistance 2
|32.79
|Support 2
|32.33
|Resistance 3
|32.88
|Support 3
|32.19
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|32.00
|10 Days
|32.59
|20 Days
|33.65
|50 Days
|35.30
|100 Days
|31.76
|300 Days
|24.93
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.08 and ₹33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 2.36% compared to yesterday as of 11 AM, while the price is currently at ₹32.55, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.6 and 32.31 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 32.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.58
|Support 1
|32.43
|Resistance 2
|32.64
|Support 2
|32.34
|Resistance 3
|32.73
|Support 3
|32.28
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.08 and ₹33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price decreased by 0.4% to reach ₹32.53. Among its peers, Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are experiencing declines, while Intellect Design Arena is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.41% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.75
|4.45
|0.51
|1198.8
|530.55
|12078.14
|Vivo Collaboration
|1995.3
|-3.95
|-0.2
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10788.98
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.53
|-0.13
|-0.4
|42.5
|13.7
|8670.77
|CE Info Systems
|1995.3
|-3.95
|-0.2
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21612.53
|Mastek
|2469.05
|-13.3
|-0.54
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7614.55
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 28.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues' trading volume as of 10 AM is 18.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹32.43, showing a decrease of -0.7%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.62 & a low of 32.33 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.6
|Support 1
|32.31
|Resistance 2
|32.75
|Support 2
|32.17
|Resistance 3
|32.89
|Support 3
|32.02
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach ₹32.44, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Vivo Collaboration, CE Info Systems, and Mastek are experiencing declines, whereas Intellect Design Arena is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.09% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.7
|4.4
|0.5
|1198.8
|530.55
|12077.46
|Vivo Collaboration
|1997.0
|-2.25
|-0.11
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10798.18
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.44
|-0.22
|-0.67
|42.5
|13.7
|8646.78
|CE Info Systems
|1997.0
|-2.25
|-0.11
|2340.0
|1050.0
|21630.94
|Mastek
|2478.85
|-3.5
|-0.14
|3147.0
|1721.0
|7644.77
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.08 and ₹33.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 33.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has dropped by -0.61% and is currently trading at ₹32.46. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have seen a significant increase of 128.67% to ₹32.46. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.47%
|3 Months
|-8.49%
|6 Months
|51.04%
|YTD
|52.09%
|1 Year
|128.67%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.08
|Support 1
|32.08
|Resistance 2
|33.47
|Support 2
|31.47
|Resistance 3
|34.08
|Support 3
|31.08
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 27.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.85 & ₹31.87 yesterday to end at ₹32.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!