Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 32.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.79 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 32.5 and closed at 32.43 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 32.98, while the lowest was 32.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at 9081.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 42.5 and the low was 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 218,812 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.79, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹32.43

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 32.17 and 32.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 32.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 32.79. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have seen a significant gain of 130.14%, reaching 32.79. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months-8.1%
6 Months47.84%
YTD50.93%
1 Year130.14%
20 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.82Support 132.17
Resistance 233.18Support 231.88
Resistance 333.47Support 331.52
20 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22449 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.98 & 32.5 yesterday to end at 32.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

