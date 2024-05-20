Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹32.5 and closed at ₹32.43 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹32.98, while the lowest was ₹32.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹9081.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5 and the low was ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 218,812 shares traded.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹32.17 and ₹32.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹32.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹32.79. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' shares have seen a significant gain of 130.14%, reaching ₹32.79. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|-8.1%
|6 Months
|47.84%
|YTD
|50.93%
|1 Year
|130.14%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.82
|Support 1
|32.17
|Resistance 2
|33.18
|Support 2
|31.88
|Resistance 3
|33.47
|Support 3
|31.52
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.98 & ₹32.5 yesterday to end at ₹32.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
