Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' open price was ₹32.5 and the close price was ₹32.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.98 and the low was ₹32.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹9081.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5 and the 52-week low was ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 218,812 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.35, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹32.79
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has broken the first support of ₹32.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹32.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹32.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by -1.07% and is currently trading at ₹32.44. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have seen a significant increase of 127.78% to ₹32.44. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.98%
|3 Months
|-7.23%
|6 Months
|49.43%
|YTD
|52.56%
|1 Year
|127.78%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.02
|Support 1
|32.52
|Resistance 2
|33.23
|Support 2
|32.23
|Resistance 3
|33.52
|Support 3
|32.02
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 27.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19606 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.98 & ₹32.5 yesterday to end at ₹32.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!