Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 32.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' open price was 32.5 and the close price was 32.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 32.98 and the low was 32.5. The market capitalization stood at 9081.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 42.5 and the 52-week low was 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 218,812 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.35, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹32.79

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infibeam Avenues has broken the first support of 32.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 32.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 32.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has decreased by -1.07% and is currently trading at 32.44. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have seen a significant increase of 127.78% to 32.44. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months-7.23%
6 Months49.43%
YTD52.56%
1 Year127.78%
21 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.02Support 132.52
Resistance 233.23Support 232.23
Resistance 333.52Support 332.02
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 27.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19606 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.98 & 32.5 yesterday to end at 32.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.