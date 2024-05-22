Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock on the Rise Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹32.51 and closed at ₹32.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.7, while the low was ₹31.96. The market capitalization stood at ₹8885.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5 and the 52-week low was ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1217441 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.19 and 32.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.13
|Support 1
|32.04
|Resistance 2
|32.18
|Support 2
|32.0
|Resistance 3
|32.22
|Support 3
|31.95
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of ₹31.71 and a high of ₹32.84 on the current trading day.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.15% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 12 AM has increased by 110.15% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹32.05, showing a slight decrease of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.33 and 32.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 32.05 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 32.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.19
|Support 1
|32.05
|Resistance 2
|32.27
|Support 2
|31.99
|Resistance 3
|32.33
|Support 3
|31.91
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|32.54
|10 Days
|32.28
|20 Days
|33.24
|50 Days
|35.11
|100 Days
|32.06
|300 Days
|25.20
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹32.08
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.82 and ₹32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 124.69% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 11 AM is 124.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹32.16, up by 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.36 and 31.66 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 31.66 and selling near the hourly resistance of 32.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.33
|Support 1
|32.05
|Resistance 2
|32.43
|Support 2
|31.87
|Resistance 3
|32.61
|Support 3
|31.77
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.19, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹32.08
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.19 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.82 and ₹32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price increased by 0.16% to reach ₹32.13, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. Among its peers, Intellect Design Arena and Happiest Minds Technologies are experiencing a decline, whereas CE Info Systems and Mastek are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|894.7
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1198.8
|537.1
|12241.65
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|809.55
|-1.1
|-0.14
|1022.3
|738.05
|12090.99
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.13
|0.05
|0.16
|42.5
|13.7
|8899.01
|CE Info Systems
|2003.4
|3.8
|0.19
|2340.0
|1058.0
|10832.78
|Mastek
|2495.3
|9.5
|0.38
|3147.0
|1891.0
|7695.51
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 29.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 150.71% higher than yesterday
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues' trading volume by 10 AM is 150.71% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹31.98, showing a decrease of -0.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.41 & a low of 31.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.36
|Support 1
|31.66
|Resistance 2
|32.73
|Support 2
|31.33
|Resistance 3
|33.06
|Support 3
|30.96
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:
INFIBEAM AVENUES
INFIBEAM AVENUES
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.56% to reach ₹31.9, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Intellect Design Arena, Happiest Minds Technologies, CE Info Systems, and Mastek. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Intellect Design Arena
|894.25
|-0.65
|-0.07
|1198.8
|537.1
|12235.49
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|809.15
|-1.5
|-0.19
|1022.3
|738.05
|12085.01
|Infibeam Avenues
|31.9
|-0.18
|-0.56
|42.5
|13.7
|8835.31
|CE Info Systems
|1983.85
|-15.75
|-0.79
|2340.0
|1058.0
|10727.07
|Mastek
|2483.5
|-2.3
|-0.09
|3147.0
|1891.0
|7659.11
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.04, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹32.08
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at ₹32.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹31.82 and ₹32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹32.26. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has surged by 119.86% to ₹32.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-9.91%
|6 Months
|50.0%
|YTD
|49.3%
|1 Year
|119.86%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.52
|Support 1
|31.82
|Resistance 2
|32.98
|Support 2
|31.58
|Resistance 3
|33.22
|Support 3
|31.12
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 29.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18454 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1217 k.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.7 & ₹31.96 yesterday to end at ₹32.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!