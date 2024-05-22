Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock on the Rise Today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 32.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 32.51 and closed at 32.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 32.7, while the low was 31.96. The market capitalization stood at 8885.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 42.5 and the 52-week low was 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1217441 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:35:16 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 32.19 and 32.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 32.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 32.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.13Support 132.04
Resistance 232.18Support 232.0
Resistance 332.22Support 331.95
22 May 2024, 01:05:50 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues stock reached a low of 31.71 and a high of 32.84 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:45:45 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.15% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infibeam Avenues until 12 AM has increased by 110.15% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 32.05, showing a slight decrease of -0.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:38:31 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.33 and 32.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 32.05 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 32.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.19Support 132.05
Resistance 232.27Support 231.99
Resistance 332.33Support 331.91
22 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days32.54
10 Days32.28
20 Days33.24
50 Days35.11
100 Days32.06
300 Days25.20
22 May 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infibeam Avenues share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:19:28 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹32.08

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.82 and 32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:46 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 124.69% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infibeam Avenues traded by 11 AM is 124.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 32.16, up by 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:40:29 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 32.36 and 31.66 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 31.66 and selling near the hourly resistance of 32.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.33Support 132.05
Resistance 232.43Support 231.87
Resistance 332.61Support 331.77
22 May 2024, 11:25:57 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.19, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹32.08

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.19 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.82 and 32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:14:56 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price increased by 0.16% to reach 32.13, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. Among its peers, Intellect Design Arena and Happiest Minds Technologies are experiencing a decline, whereas CE Info Systems and Mastek are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena894.7-0.2-0.021198.8537.112241.65
Happiest Minds Technologies809.55-1.1-0.141022.3738.0512090.99
Infibeam Avenues32.130.050.1642.513.78899.01
CE Info Systems2003.43.80.192340.01058.010832.78
Mastek2495.39.50.383147.01891.07695.51
22 May 2024, 11:07:18 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 29.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:50:35 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 150.71% higher than yesterday

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues' trading volume by 10 AM is 150.71% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at 31.98, showing a decrease of -0.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39:04 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues touched a high of 32.41 & a low of 31.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.36Support 131.66
Resistance 232.73Support 231.33
Resistance 333.06Support 330.96
22 May 2024, 10:14:23 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55:46 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infibeam Avenues' stock price dropped by 0.56% to reach 31.9, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Intellect Design Arena, Happiest Minds Technologies, CE Info Systems, and Mastek. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Intellect Design Arena894.25-0.65-0.071198.8537.112235.49
Happiest Minds Technologies809.15-1.5-0.191022.3738.0512085.01
Infibeam Avenues31.9-0.18-0.5642.513.78835.31
CE Info Systems1983.85-15.75-0.792340.01058.010727.07
Mastek2483.5-2.3-0.093147.01891.07659.11
22 May 2024, 09:38:41 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹32.04, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹32.08

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live Updates: Infibeam Avenues share price is at 32.04 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 31.82 and 32.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 31.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 32.26. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues' stock price has surged by 119.86% to 32.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-9.91%
6 Months50.0%
YTD49.3%
1 Year119.86%
22 May 2024, 08:52:10 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.52Support 131.82
Resistance 232.98Support 231.58
Resistance 333.22Support 331.12
22 May 2024, 08:36:40 AM IST

22 May 2024, 08:18:50 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18454 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1217 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06:31 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.7 & 31.96 yesterday to end at 32.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

