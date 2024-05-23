Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 32.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.84 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues opened at 32.3 and closed at 32.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 32.84 and the low was 31.71. The market capitalization stood at 8818.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 42.5 and the 52-week low is 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,431,067 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:17:12 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.82% and is currently trading at 32.10. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have risen by 120.42% to 32.10, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months-9.41%
6 Months51.31%
YTD48.14%
1 Year120.42%
23 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.55Support 131.45
Resistance 233.25Support 231.05
Resistance 333.65Support 330.35
23 May 2024, 08:34:13 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18401 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1431 k.

23 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 30.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:03:22 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.84 & 31.71 yesterday to end at 32.08. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

