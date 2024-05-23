Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹32.3 and closed at ₹32.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹32.84 and the low was ₹31.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹8818.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹42.5 and the 52-week low is ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,431,067 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.82% and is currently trading at ₹32.10. Over the past year, Infibeam Avenues shares have risen by 120.42% to ₹32.10, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|-9.41%
|6 Months
|51.31%
|YTD
|48.14%
|1 Year
|120.42%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.55
|Support 1
|31.45
|Resistance 2
|33.25
|Support 2
|31.05
|Resistance 3
|33.65
|Support 3
|30.35
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18401 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1431 k.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 30.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹32.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.84 & ₹31.71 yesterday to end at ₹32.08. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.