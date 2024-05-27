Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹31.79 and closed at ₹31.84. The stock's high was ₹32.45 and the low was ₹31.55. The market capitalization was ₹8766.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹42.5 and the 52-week low was ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,821,963 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.25
|Support 1
|31.35
|Resistance 2
|32.8
|Support 2
|31.0
|Resistance 3
|33.15
|Support 3
|30.45
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 31.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.45 & ₹31.55 yesterday to end at ₹31.84. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.