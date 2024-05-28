Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹31.66 and closed slightly lower at ₹31.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹31.9 and the low was ₹30.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹8561.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹42.5 and the low was at ₹13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 3093567 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹31.03. Over the past year, the price of Infibeam Avenues shares has surged by 110.20% to reach ₹31.03. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.79%
|3 Months
|-18.82%
|6 Months
|48.56%
|YTD
|43.72%
|1 Year
|110.2%
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.67
|Support 1
|30.47
|Resistance 2
|32.38
|Support 2
|29.98
|Resistance 3
|32.87
|Support 3
|29.27
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 34.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17318 k
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.9 & ₹30.71 yesterday to end at ₹31.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.