Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 31.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.91 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 31.66 and closed slightly lower at 31.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 31.9 and the low was 30.71. The market capitalization stood at 8561.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 42.5 and the low was at 13.7. The BSE volume for the day was 3093567 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infibeam Avenues has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 31.03. Over the past year, the price of Infibeam Avenues shares has surged by 110.20% to reach 31.03. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.79%
3 Months-18.82%
6 Months48.56%
YTD43.72%
1 Year110.2%
28 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infibeam Avenues on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 131.67Support 130.47
Resistance 232.38Support 229.98
Resistance 332.87Support 329.27
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 34.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17318 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹31.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.9 & 30.71 yesterday to end at 31.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

