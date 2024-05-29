Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 30.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.8 per share.

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 30.9 and closed at 30.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 31.34, while the low was 30.35. The market capitalization stood at 8530.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 42.5 and 13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2558769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 41.7, 35.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 41.7

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17318 k

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹30.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.34 & 30.35 yesterday to end at 30.91. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

