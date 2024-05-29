Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹30.9 and closed at ₹30.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹31.34, while the low was ₹30.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹8530.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹42.5 and ₹13.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2558769 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹41.7, 35.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹41.7
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.34 & ₹30.35 yesterday to end at ₹30.91. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.