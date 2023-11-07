Hello User
Info Edge India Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 4245.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4325 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India

On the last trading day, the open price of Info Edge India was 4250.05 and the close price was 4245.35. The stock reached a high of 4353.75 and a low of 4250.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 55,913.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4984.1 and the 52-week low is 3310. The BSE volume for the day was 6733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Info Edge India reached a low of 4308.3 and a high of 4421.3 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Info Edge India November futures opened at 4335.6 as against previous close of 4329.8

Info Edge India is currently trading at a spot price of 4395.65. The bid price is 4392.1 and the offer price is 4394.0. The offer quantity is 150 and the bid quantity is also 150. The stock has an open interest of 1683000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Info Edge India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹4245.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Info Edge India shares on the BSE was 6733. The closing price for the shares was 4245.35.

