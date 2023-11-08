Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Gains on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the stock of Info Edge India opened at ₹4329.85 and closed at ₹4312.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4421.3, while the lowest price was ₹4294.6. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is ₹56172.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4984.1, and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the stock was 20488 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India trading at ₹4417.45, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹4339.3 The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4417.45, which represents a 1.8% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹78.15. Click here for Info Edge India Dividend

Top active options for Info Edge India Top active call options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹116.0 (+10.42%) & ₹75.45 (+9.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹36.0 (-38.88%) & ₹9.7 (-47.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Info Edge India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 384.8 1.7 0.44 443.6 351.85 210794.28 Zomato 124.15 2.8 2.31 126.1 44.35 103838.75 Info Edge India 4395.0 55.7 1.28 4984.1 3310.0 56700.91 Firstsource Solutions 158.95 0.2 0.13 176.0 95.8 10830.88 Eclerx Services 2072.5 -22.15 -1.06 2248.4 1260.3 9955.04

Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Info Edge India stock is ₹4364.1, while the high price is ₹4415.

Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India trading at ₹4393.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹4339.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4393.8. It has experienced a 1.26 percent increase, with a net change of 54.5. Click here for Info Edge India Profit Loss

Info Edge India Live Updates INFO EDGE INDIA More Information

Info Edge India share price update :Info Edge India trading at ₹4392.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹4339.3 The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4392.1 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 52.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session and has gained 52.8 points.

Info Edge India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.26% 3 Months -6.67% 6 Months 11.1% YTD 10.38% 1 Year 10.08%

Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹4345, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹4312.75 The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4345, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 32.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of ₹32.25.

Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹4312.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, a total of 20,488 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4312.75.