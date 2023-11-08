Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Gains on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 4339.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4417.45 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India

On the last day of trading, the stock of Info Edge India opened at 4329.85 and closed at 4312.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 4421.3, while the lowest price was 4294.6. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is 56172.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4984.1, and the 52-week low is 3310. The BSE volume for the stock was 20488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India trading at ₹4417.45, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹4339.3

The current stock price of Info Edge India is 4417.45, which represents a 1.8% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 78.15.

Click here for Info Edge India Dividend

08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Info Edge India

Top active call options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 4400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 116.0 (+10.42%) & 75.45 (+9.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 36.0 (-38.88%) & 9.7 (-47.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro384.81.70.44443.6351.85210794.28
Zomato124.152.82.31126.144.35103838.75
Info Edge India4395.055.71.284984.13310.056700.91
Firstsource Solutions158.950.20.13176.095.810830.88
Eclerx Services2072.5-22.15-1.062248.41260.39955.04
08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Info Edge India stock is 4364.1, while the high price is 4415.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India trading at ₹4393.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹4339.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Info Edge India is 4393.8. It has experienced a 1.26 percent increase, with a net change of 54.5.

Click here for Info Edge India Profit Loss

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Info Edge India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Info Edge India share price update :Info Edge India trading at ₹4392.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹4339.3

The current stock price of Info Edge India is 4392.1 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 52.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session and has gained 52.8 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.26%
3 Months-6.67%
6 Months11.1%
YTD10.38%
1 Year10.08%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹4345, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹4312.75

The current stock price of Info Edge India is 4345, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 32.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 32.25.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹4312.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, a total of 20,488 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4312.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.