Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Gains on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the stock of Info Edge India opened at ₹4329.85 and closed at ₹4312.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4421.3, while the lowest price was ₹4294.6. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is ₹56172.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4984.1, and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the stock was 20488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4417.45, which represents a 1.8% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹78.15.
Click here for Info Edge India Dividend
Top active call options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹116.0 (+10.42%) & ₹75.45 (+9.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Info Edge India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹36.0 (-38.88%) & ₹9.7 (-47.85%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|384.8
|1.7
|0.44
|443.6
|351.85
|210794.28
|Zomato
|124.15
|2.8
|2.31
|126.1
|44.35
|103838.75
|Info Edge India
|4395.0
|55.7
|1.28
|4984.1
|3310.0
|56700.91
|Firstsource Solutions
|158.95
|0.2
|0.13
|176.0
|95.8
|10830.88
|Eclerx Services
|2072.5
|-22.15
|-1.06
|2248.4
|1260.3
|9955.04
The current day's low price of Info Edge India stock is ₹4364.1, while the high price is ₹4415.
As of the current data, the stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4393.8. It has experienced a 1.26 percent increase, with a net change of 54.5.
Click here for Info Edge India Profit Loss
The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4392.1 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 52.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session and has gained 52.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.26%
|3 Months
|-6.67%
|6 Months
|11.1%
|YTD
|10.38%
|1 Year
|10.08%
The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹4345, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 32.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of ₹32.25.
On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, a total of 20,488 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4312.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!