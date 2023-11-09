Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India's stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of Info Edge India was ₹4398, and the close price was ₹4339.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4538.4 and a low of ₹4364.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is ₹58175.87 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4984.1, and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the day was 10021 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Info Edge India stock shows that the price is ₹4500, with a percent change of 3.7 and a net change of 160.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.7% and the net change in price is ₹160.7.
On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,021. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,339.3.
