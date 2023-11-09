Hello User
Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India's stock surges on positive trading day

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Info Edge India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.7 %. The stock closed at 4339.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4500 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Info Edge India was 4398, and the close price was 4339.3. The stock reached a high of 4538.4 and a low of 4364.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is 58175.87 crore. The 52-week high is 4984.1, and the 52-week low is 3310. The BSE volume for the day was 10021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹4500, up 3.7% from yesterday's ₹4339.3

The current data for Info Edge India stock shows that the price is 4500, with a percent change of 3.7 and a net change of 160.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.7% and the net change in price is 160.7.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹4339.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,021. The closing price for the shares was 4,339.3.

