Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Stock Falls on Market Slump

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at ₹5500.2 and closed at ₹5487.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹5534.65 and the low was ₹5377.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is ₹69,537.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5536.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the day was 3087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Info Edge India is currently trading at a spot price of 5284. The bid price is slightly higher at 5302.85, while the offer price is 5309.4. The bid and offer quantities stand at 150 each. The open interest for the stock is at 1094850.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Info Edge India is currently at ₹5284.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -100.95, suggesting a decline of ₹100.95 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.93%
|3 Months
|9.07%
|6 Months
|25.16%
|YTD
|4.81%
|1 Year
|41.26%
The current stock price of Info Edge India is ₹5385.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -102.2.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Info Edge India on the BSE was 3087 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹5487.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!