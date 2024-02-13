Hello User
Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Stock Falls on Market Slump

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 5385.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5284.45 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Stock Price Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at 5500.2 and closed at 5487.9. The stock's high for the day was 5534.65 and the low was 5377.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is 69,537.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5536.8 and the 52-week low is 3310. The BSE volume for the day was 3087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Info Edge India February futures opened at 5383.7 as against previous close of 5410.7

Info Edge India is currently trading at a spot price of 5284. The bid price is slightly higher at 5302.85, while the offer price is 5309.4. The bid and offer quantities stand at 150 each. The open interest for the stock is at 1094850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Info Edge India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Info Edge India share price update :Info Edge India trading at ₹5284.45, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹5385.4

The stock price of Info Edge India is currently at 5284.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -100.95, suggesting a decline of 100.95 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.93%
3 Months9.07%
6 Months25.16%
YTD4.81%
1 Year41.26%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹5385.7, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹5487.9

The current stock price of Info Edge India is 5385.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -102.2.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹5487.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Info Edge India on the BSE was 3087 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5487.9.

