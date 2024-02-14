Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Stock Drops as Market Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 5337.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5207 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Stock Price Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India had an open price of 5397 and a close price of 5385.4. The stock had a high of 5433.65 and a low of 5265.8. The market capitalization of the company was 68,947.7 crore. The 52-week high for Info Edge India was 5536.8 and the 52-week low was 3310. The BSE volume for the stock was 9166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Info Edge India stock was 5158.85, while the high price was 5400.

14 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Info Edge India February futures opened at 5398.0 as against previous close of 5362.55

Info Edge India is currently trading at a spot price of 5200.75. The bid price stands at 5205.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is at 5211.25 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for the stock is 1193250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Info Edge India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Info Edge India share price update :Info Edge India trading at ₹5207, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹5337.55

The current data of Info Edge India stock shows that the stock price is 5207 with a percent change of -2.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.45%. The net change is -130.55, indicating a decrease of 130.55 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Info Edge India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months7.41%
6 Months24.1%
YTD3.92%
1 Year54.21%
14 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹5392.55, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹5337.55

The current stock price of Info Edge India is 5392.55, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% or 55 from its previous value. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change over time.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹5385.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Info Edge India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9166. The closing price for the stock was 5385.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!