Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India shares tumble as investors react to disappointing quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -4.14 %. The stock closed at 5337.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5116.5 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Stock Price Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Info Edge India stock was 5392.55, while the close price was 5337.55. The stock reached a high of 5400 and a low of 5030.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is 66061.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5536.8 and 3310 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹5116.5, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹5337.55

The stock price of Info Edge India is currently at 5116.5, experiencing a percent change of -4.14. This represents a net change of -221.05 in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹5337.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Info Edge India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 12,872 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,337.55.

