Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India's Stock Soars as Market Responds Positively

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Info Edge India was ₹5126.25, and the close price was ₹5111.35. The stock had a high of ₹5178.7 and a low of ₹5067.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is currently ₹66518.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5536.8, and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the day was 2846 shares.
The current data for Info Edge India stock shows that its price is ₹5151.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 40.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 40.5 points from its previous value. Overall, this data indicates positive movement for Info Edge India stock.
