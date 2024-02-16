Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India's Stock Soars as Market Responds Positively

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Info Edge India was ₹5126.25, and the close price was ₹5111.35. The stock had a high of ₹5178.7 and a low of ₹5067.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is currently ₹66518.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5536.8, and the 52-week low is ₹3310. The BSE volume for the day was 2846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.