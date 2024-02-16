Hello User
Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India's Stock Soars as Market Responds Positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 5111.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5151.85 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Stock Price Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Info Edge India was 5126.25, and the close price was 5111.35. The stock had a high of 5178.7 and a low of 5067.1. The market capitalization of Info Edge India is currently 66518.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5536.8, and the 52-week low is 3310. The BSE volume for the day was 2846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Info Edge India share price Today :Info Edge India trading at ₹5151.85, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹5111.35

The current data for Info Edge India stock shows that its price is 5151.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 40.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 40.5 points from its previous value. Overall, this data indicates positive movement for Info Edge India stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Info Edge India share price Live :Info Edge India closed at ₹5111.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Info Edge India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2846 shares. The closing price for the day was 5111.35.

