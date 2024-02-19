Info Edge India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Info Edge India was ₹5172, closing at ₹5159.35. The high for the day was ₹5293.95, and the low was ₹5172. The market capitalization stands at 68043.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 5536.8 and the low at 3310. The BSE volume was 23384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
