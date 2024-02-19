Hello User
Info Edge India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 5159.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5270 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Stock Price Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Info Edge India was 5172, closing at 5159.35. The high for the day was 5293.95, and the low was 5172. The market capitalization stands at 68043.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 5536.8 and the low at 3310. The BSE volume was 23384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

