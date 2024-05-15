Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at ₹ 5941, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹ 6017.6

34 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 6017.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5941 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.