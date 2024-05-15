Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at 5941, down -1.27% from yesterday's 6017.6

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at ₹6010.75 and closed at ₹6017.6. The stock reached a high of ₹6027.1 and a low of ₹5921.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹77270.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6355 and the 52-week low is ₹3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1935 shares traded.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was -0.70%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -0.43%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 9.49% in the current fiscal year and 9.48% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 21.37% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the previous fiscal year. For the upcoming quarter 4, the company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.89% and a profit decrease of -224.41%.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5630.0, 5.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6993.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India is down by 1.27% at ₹5941, while its peers like Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are all trading higher today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|458.1
|1.75
|0.38
|546.1
|375.0
|239090.89
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5941.0
|-76.6
|-1.27
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76646.21
|Firstsource Solutions
|195.25
|5.25
|2.76
|229.0
|122.2
|13425.66
|Eclerx Services
|2312.0
|67.1
|2.99
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11105.46
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's low price for the day was ₹5872.6 and the high price reached was ₹6027.1.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Info Edge India indicates a possible negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at ₹5941 - a 1.27% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6028.15 , 6107.8 , 6188.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5868.0 , 5787.5 , 5707.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 3 PM is 10.64% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹5941, reflecting a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of ₹5973.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5930.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹5930.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5982.87
|10 Days
|6007.68
|20 Days
|5963.04
|50 Days
|5566.21
|100 Days
|5358.58
|300 Days
|4891.59
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India reached a high of 5950.6 and a low of 5873.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5937.02
|Support 1
|5859.47
|Resistance 2
|5982.58
|Support 2
|5827.48
|Resistance 3
|6014.57
|Support 3
|5781.92
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of ₹5973.15 & second support of ₹5930.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5858.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹5858.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 1 PM is 27.23% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5946.95, down by 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5974.47 and 5924.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5924.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5974.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5964.3
|Support 1
|5934.35
|Resistance 2
|5981.1
|Support 2
|5921.2
|Resistance 3
|5994.25
|Support 3
|5904.4
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price, coupled with the increase in open interest for Info Edge India, indicates a potential for negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India stock's today's high was ₹6027.1 and the low was ₹5921.1.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 12 AM is 25.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5963.4, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6011.77 and 5938.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5938.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6011.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5974.47
|Support 1
|5924.87
|Resistance 2
|6001.93
|Support 2
|5902.73
|Resistance 3
|6024.07
|Support 3
|5875.27
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of ₹5973.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5930.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹5930.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded by 11 AM is 41.58% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹5958.05, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5989.33 and 5912.33 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5912.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5989.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6011.77
|Support 1
|5938.07
|Resistance 2
|6040.13
|Support 2
|5892.73
|Resistance 3
|6085.47
|Support 3
|5864.37
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6027.1 & ₹5921.1 yesterday to end at ₹6017.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
