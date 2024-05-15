Hello User
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at 5941, down -1.27% from yesterday's 6017.6

34 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 6017.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5941 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at 6010.75 and closed at 6017.6. The stock reached a high of 6027.1 and a low of 5921.1. The market capitalization stood at 77270.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6355 and the 52-week low is 3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1935 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was -0.70%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -0.43%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 9.49% in the current fiscal year and 9.48% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 21.37% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the previous fiscal year. For the upcoming quarter 4, the company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.89% and a profit decrease of -224.41%.

15 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 5.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
15 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India is down by 1.27% at 5941, while its peers like Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are all trading higher today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.11.750.38546.1375.0239090.89
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5941.0-76.6-1.276355.03701.2576646.21
Firstsource Solutions195.255.252.76229.0122.213425.66
Eclerx Services2312.067.12.992825.01315.611105.46
15 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's low price for the day was 5872.6 and the high price reached was 6027.1.

15 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.43%; Futures open interest increased by 2.44%

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Info Edge India indicates a possible negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed today at ₹5941, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹6017.6

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at 5941 - a 1.27% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6028.15 , 6107.8 , 6188.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5868.0 , 5787.5 , 5707.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -10.64% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 3 PM is 10.64% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 5941, reflecting a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹5931.7, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹6017.6

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of 5973.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5930.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 5930.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5982.87
10 Days6007.68
20 Days5963.04
50 Days5566.21
100 Days5358.58
300 Days4891.59
15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.82% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: null

15 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India reached a high of 5950.6 and a low of 5873.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15937.02Support 15859.47
Resistance 25982.58Support 25827.48
Resistance 36014.57Support 35781.92
15 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 4.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹5915.8, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹6017.6

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of 5973.15 & second support of 5930.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5858.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of 5858.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

15 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -27.23% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 1 PM is 27.23% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 5946.95, down by 1.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5974.47 and 5924.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5924.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5974.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15964.3Support 15934.35
Resistance 25981.1Support 25921.2
Resistance 35994.25Support 35904.4
15 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price, coupled with the increase in open interest for Info Edge India, indicates a potential for negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing.

15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India stock's today's high was 6027.1 and the low was 5921.1.

15 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.78% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 12 AM is 25.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 5963.4, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6011.77 and 5938.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5938.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6011.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15974.47Support 15924.87
Resistance 26001.93Support 25902.73
Resistance 36024.07Support 35875.27
15 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5982.87
10 Days6007.68
20 Days5963.04
50 Days5566.21
100 Days5358.58
300 Days4891.59
15 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹5937.3, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹6017.6

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of 5973.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5930.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 5930.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -41.58% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded by 11 AM is 41.58% lower than yesterday, with the price at 5958.05, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5989.33 and 5912.33 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5912.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5989.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16011.77Support 15938.07
Resistance 26040.13Support 25892.73
Resistance 36085.47Support 35864.37
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹6017.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6027.1 & 5921.1 yesterday to end at 6017.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

