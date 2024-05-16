Active Stocks
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at ₹5867.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

52 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 5941.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5867.45 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights Premium
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at 6010.75 and closed at 6017.6. The stock reached a high of 6027.1 and a low of 5872.6. The market capitalization was at 76714.16 crore with a 52-week high of 6355 and a 52-week low of 3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3788 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:04:20 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:31:39 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's return on equity (ROE) was -0.70% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -0.43% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.49% and 9.48% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:00:11 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has increased by 21.37% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a 1.89% growth in revenue and a -224.41% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:34:26 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
16 May 2024, 06:00:06 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's stock is currently down by 1.24% at 5867.45, while its peers, including Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are all experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro464.356.251.36546.1375.0242352.88
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5867.45-73.7-1.246355.03701.2575697.33
Firstsource Solutions199.24.352.23229.0122.213697.27
Eclerx Services2411.0109.654.762825.01315.611580.99
16 May 2024, 05:34:35 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 5615.65 and a high of 6002.70 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 04:36:07 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 1.56%

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Info Edge India indicate a potential downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:53:58 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 182.09% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded by 3 PM has increased by 182.09% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5867.45, showing a decrease of -1.24%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:50:13 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed today at ₹5867.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at 5867.45 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6038.35 , 6214.15 , 6428.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5648.4 , 5434.25 , 5258.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:34:55 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:15:55 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹5872.65, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at 5872.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5868.0 and 6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03:54 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6010.34
10 Days6003.03
20 Days5952.44
50 Days5581.99
100 Days5370.87
300 Days4898.33
16 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:52:57 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 55.35% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 2 PM is 55.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 5821.85, showing a decrease of -2.01%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:39:22 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 5903.45 and 5859.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5859.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5903.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15896.55Support 15820.2
Resistance 25928.15Support 25775.45
Resistance 35972.9Support 35743.85
16 May 2024, 02:12:13 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:09:46 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹5835.05, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of 5868.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5787.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 5787.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:55:09 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 52.53% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Info Edge India until 1 PM is 52.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 5848.05, showing a decrease of -1.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:33:56 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India's stock price fluctuated between 5912.5 and 5868.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the price fell below key hourly resistances of 5901.55 and 5887.95, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15903.45Support 15859.0
Resistance 25930.2Support 25841.3
Resistance 35947.9Support 35814.55
16 May 2024, 01:15:33 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.79%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.0%

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:03:20 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's price fluctuated between 5880 and 6002.7 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:50:42 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 46.78% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 12 AM is 46.78% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 5900, a decrease of -0.69%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:39:11 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India reached a peak of 5955.95 and a trough of 5915.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 5916.43 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 5897.32 and 5885.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15942.35Support 15901.55
Resistance 25969.55Support 25887.95
Resistance 35983.15Support 35860.75
16 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:13:42 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹5952, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price is at 5952 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5868.0 and 6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54:49 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.74% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume traded on Info Edge India is 11.74% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 5951.2, reflecting a 0.17% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:43:22 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5950.3 and 5885.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 5885.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 5950.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15947.78Support 15916.43
Resistance 25960.02Support 25897.32
Resistance 35979.13Support 35885.08
16 May 2024, 11:25:19 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹5920.95, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at 5920.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5868.0 and 6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:17:39 AM IST

16 May 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:54:54 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.29% lower than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Info Edge India traded is 16.29% lower than yesterday's volume. The stock price is currently trading at 5929.3, showing a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:40:06 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India touched a high of 5968.3 & a low of 5903.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15950.3Support 15885.5
Resistance 25991.7Support 25862.1
Resistance 36015.1Support 35820.7
16 May 2024, 10:10:36 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55:55 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:47:11 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Info Edge India indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:37:25 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹5934.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price is at 5934.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5868.0 and 6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has increased by 0.52% today, trading at 5972.00. Over the past year, Info Edge India shares have seen a significant gain of 51.06%, reaching 5972.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months14.36%
6 Months25.26%
YTD15.59%
1 Year51.06%
16 May 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16028.15Support 15868.0
Resistance 26107.8Support 25787.5
Resistance 36188.3Support 35707.85
16 May 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India volume yesterday was 163 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 221 k

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08:33 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹6017.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6027.1 & 5872.6 yesterday to end at 6017.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

