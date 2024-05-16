Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at 5867.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's 5941.15

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at ₹6010.75 and closed at ₹6017.6. The stock reached a high of ₹6027.1 and a low of ₹5872.6. The market capitalization was at ₹76714.16 crore with a 52-week high of ₹6355 and a 52-week low of ₹3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3788 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's return on equity (ROE) was -0.70% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -0.43% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.49% and 9.48% respectively.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has increased by 21.37% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a 1.89% growth in revenue and a -224.41% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5630.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6993.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India's stock is currently down by 1.24% at ₹5867.45, while its peers, including Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are all experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|464.35
|6.25
|1.36
|546.1
|375.0
|242352.88
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5867.45
|-73.7
|-1.24
|6355.0
|3701.25
|75697.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.2
|4.35
|2.23
|229.0
|122.2
|13697.27
|Eclerx Services
|2411.0
|109.65
|4.76
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11580.99
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹5615.65 and a high of ₹6002.70 on the current trading day.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Info Edge India indicate a potential downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Info Edge India traded by 3 PM has increased by 182.09% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5867.45, showing a decrease of -1.24%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at ₹5867.45 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6038.35 , 6214.15 , 6428.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5648.4 , 5434.25 , 5258.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at ₹5872.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5868.0 and ₹6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6010.34
|10 Days
|6003.03
|20 Days
|5952.44
|50 Days
|5581.99
|100 Days
|5370.87
|300 Days
|4898.33
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Info Edge India traded until 2 PM is 55.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5821.85, showing a decrease of -2.01%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 5903.45 and 5859.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5859.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5903.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5896.55
|Support 1
|5820.2
|Resistance 2
|5928.15
|Support 2
|5775.45
|Resistance 3
|5972.9
|Support 3
|5743.85
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5630.0, 3.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6993.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has broken the first support of ₹5868.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5787.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹5787.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Info Edge India until 1 PM is 52.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹5848.05, showing a decrease of -1.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India's stock price fluctuated between 5912.5 and 5868.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the price fell below key hourly resistances of 5901.55 and 5887.95, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5903.45
|Support 1
|5859.0
|Resistance 2
|5930.2
|Support 2
|5841.3
|Resistance 3
|5947.9
|Support 3
|5814.55
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock's price fluctuated between ₹5880 and ₹6002.7 on the current day.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 12 AM is 46.78% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5900, a decrease of -0.69%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India reached a peak of 5955.95 and a trough of 5915.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 5916.43 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 5897.32 and 5885.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5942.35
|Support 1
|5901.55
|Resistance 2
|5969.55
|Support 2
|5887.95
|Resistance 3
|5983.15
|Support 3
|5860.75
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6010.34
|10 Days
|6003.03
|20 Days
|5952.44
|50 Days
|5581.99
|100 Days
|5370.87
|300 Days
|4898.33
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price is at ₹5952 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5868.0 and ₹6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume traded on Info Edge India is 11.74% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹5951.2, reflecting a 0.17% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5950.3 and 5885.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 5885.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 5950.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5947.78
|Support 1
|5916.43
|Resistance 2
|5960.02
|Support 2
|5897.32
|Resistance 3
|5979.13
|Support 3
|5885.08
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at ₹5920.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5868.0 and ₹6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has decreased by 0.26% to ₹5925.45, while its peers like Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|459.35
|1.25
|0.27
|546.1
|375.0
|239743.29
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5925.45
|-15.7
|-0.26
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76445.6
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.55
|3.7
|1.9
|229.0
|122.2
|13652.57
|Eclerx Services
|2368.0
|66.65
|2.9
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11374.45
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5630.0, 5.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6993.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Info Edge India traded is 16.29% lower than yesterday's volume. The stock price is currently trading at ₹5929.3, showing a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India touched a high of 5968.3 & a low of 5903.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5950.3
|Support 1
|5885.5
|Resistance 2
|5991.7
|Support 2
|5862.1
|Resistance 3
|6015.1
|Support 3
|5820.7
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Info Edge India's stock price has increased by 0.21% to reach ₹5953.4, following a positive trend seen in its peer companies like Wipro, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.8
|4.7
|1.03
|546.1
|375.0
|241543.91
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5953.4
|12.25
|0.21
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76806.19
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.45
|3.6
|1.85
|229.0
|122.2
|13645.7
|Eclerx Services
|2377.1
|75.75
|3.29
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11418.16
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Info Edge India indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price is at ₹5934.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5868.0 and ₹6028.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5868.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6028.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has increased by 0.52% today, trading at ₹5972.00. Over the past year, Info Edge India shares have seen a significant gain of 51.06%, reaching ₹5972.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|14.36%
|6 Months
|25.26%
|YTD
|15.59%
|1 Year
|51.06%
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6028.15
|Support 1
|5868.0
|Resistance 2
|6107.8
|Support 2
|5787.5
|Resistance 3
|6188.3
|Support 3
|5707.85
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5630.0, 5.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6993.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6027.1 & ₹5872.6 yesterday to end at ₹6017.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!