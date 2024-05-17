Active Stocks
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at ₹6222.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

53 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 6.04 %. The stock closed at 5867.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6222.05 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights Premium
Info Edge India Share Price Highlights

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India's open price was 5921.05, reaching a high of 6002.7 and a low of 5615.65 before closing at 5941.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 75764.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 6355 and a 52-week low of 3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 10713 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00:01 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40:01 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India had a ROE of -0.70% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of -0.43% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.49% and 9.48% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06:07 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 21.37% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.89% and a profit decline of -224.41% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32:48 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 9.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy7666
    Hold4555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
17 May 2024, 06:10:20 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Info Edge India's stock price surged by 6.04% to reach 6222.05, outperforming its peers. While companies like Wipro, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced a decline, Focus Business Solution, another peer, saw a rise in their stock price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex went up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.05-3.3-0.71546.1375.0240630.55
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6222.05354.66.046355.03701.2580272.1
Firstsource Solutions197.75-1.45-0.73229.0122.213597.57
Eclerx Services2275.0-128.2-5.332825.01315.610927.73
17 May 2024, 05:38:56 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India stock's today's high price was 6338.55 and the low price was 6034.5.

17 May 2024, 04:36:38 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 5.97%; Futures open interest increased by 3.51%

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Info Edge India indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:54:09 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed today at ₹6222.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at 6222.05 - a 6.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6371.23 , 6521.02 , 6703.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6038.53 , 5855.62 , 5705.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:46:21 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 247.61% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 3 PM has increased by 247.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6222.05, showing a 6.04% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:31:40 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:17:29 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6222, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of 6038.35 & second resistance of 6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:03:23 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5998.39
10 Days5991.88
20 Days5938.07
50 Days5593.97
100 Days5382.09
300 Days4904.84
17 May 2024, 03:02:07 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:54:57 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 750.50% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 2 PM has increased by 750.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6233.5, showing a 6.24% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:37:09 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6283.23 and 6214.73 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6214.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6283.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16259.87Support 16205.67
Resistance 26291.78Support 26183.38
Resistance 36314.07Support 36151.47
17 May 2024, 02:10:27 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6230.65, up 6.19% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of 6038.35 & second resistance of 6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 02:10:04 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 9.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy7666
    Hold4555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
17 May 2024, 01:56:18 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 928.24% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India as of 1 PM is 928.24% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 6246.05, reflecting a 6.45% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:39:47 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6300.18 and 6190.73 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6190.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6300.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16283.23Support 16214.73
Resistance 26315.12Support 26178.12
Resistance 36351.73Support 36146.23
17 May 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 6.03%; Futures open interest increased by 1.39%

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:03:54 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock reached a low of 6034.5 and a high of 6338.55 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:52:03 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1067.33% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 12 AM has increased by 1067.33% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6214.05, showing a 5.91% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:44:02 PM IST

Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/info-edge-india-q4-results-profit-at-rs-60-39cr-revenue-increased-by-8-7-yoy-11715928925414.html

17 May 2024, 12:35:02 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6273.13 and 6128.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6128.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6273.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16300.18Support 16190.73
Resistance 26349.07Support 26130.17
Resistance 36409.63Support 36081.28
17 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5998.39
10 Days5991.88
20 Days5938.07
50 Days5593.97
100 Days5382.09
300 Days4904.84
17 May 2024, 12:15:54 PM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6238, up 6.32% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of 6038.35 & second resistance of 6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:51:15 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1873.82% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM today, the volume of Info Edge India traded has increased by 1873.82% compared to yesterday, with the price at 6229.05, up by 6.16%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:41:47 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6362.35 and 6171.35 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6171.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6362.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16273.13Support 16128.73
Resistance 26366.27Support 26077.47
Resistance 36417.53Support 35984.33
17 May 2024, 11:21:40 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6219.3, up 6% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of 6038.35 & second resistance of 6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Today, Info Edge India's stock price increased by 6.02% to reach 6220.5, outperforming its peers. While Wipro and Eclerx Services saw a decline, Focus Business Solution and Firstsource Solutions experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.22% and Sensex by 0.39%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.0-2.35-0.51546.1375.0241126.37
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6220.5353.056.026355.03701.2580252.11
Firstsource Solutions200.651.450.73229.0122.213796.97
Eclerx Services2281.15-122.05-5.082825.01315.610957.27
17 May 2024, 11:02:17 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 9.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy7666
    Hold4555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
17 May 2024, 10:50:37 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3357.98% higher than yesterday

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of shares traded by Info Edge India is 3357.98% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 6257.9, up by 6.65%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:40:42 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India touched a high of 6338.55 & a low of 6147.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16362.35Support 16171.35
Resistance 26445.95Support 26063.95
Resistance 36553.35Support 35980.35
17 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:53:47 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Info Edge India's stock price rose by 6.93% to reach 6273.8, outperforming its peers. While companies like Wipro and Eclerx Services are experiencing a decline, Focus Business Solution and Firstsource Solutions are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.0-3.35-0.72546.1375.0240604.45
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6273.8406.356.936355.03701.2580939.74
Firstsource Solutions199.70.50.25229.0122.213731.65
Eclerx Services2302.4-100.8-4.192825.01315.611059.34
17 May 2024, 09:47:43 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 7.66%; Futures open interest increased by 3.87%

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6330, up 7.88% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of 6038.35 & second resistance of 6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 09:24:15 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has increased by 7.08% and is currently trading at 6282.70. Over the past year, the shares of Info Edge India have gained 52.93% to reach 6282.70, while the Nifty rose by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.43%
3 Months11.13%
6 Months23.25%
YTD14.14%
1 Year52.93%
17 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16038.35Support 15648.4
Resistance 26214.15Support 25434.25
Resistance 36428.3Support 35258.45
17 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5630.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6993.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy7666
    Hold4555
    Sell4434
    Strong Sell0001
17 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India volume yesterday was 460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 237 k

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 450 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00:49 AM IST

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹5941.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6002.7 & 5615.65 yesterday to end at 5941.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
