Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : Info Edge India closed today at ₹6222.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45

Info Edge India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India's open price was ₹5921.05, reaching a high of ₹6002.7 and a low of ₹5615.65 before closing at ₹5941.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 75764.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6355 and a 52-week low of ₹3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 10713 shares traded.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India has a 7.13% MF holding & 30.87% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.11% in december to 7.13% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.47% in december to 30.87% in march quarter.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India had a ROE of -0.70% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of -0.43% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.49% and 9.48% respectively.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 21.37% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24837.02 cr, which is 5.88% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.89% and a profit decline of -224.41% in the fourth quarter.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Info Edge India's stock price surged by 6.04% to reach ₹6222.05, outperforming its peers. While companies like Wipro, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced a decline, Focus Business Solution, another peer, saw a rise in their stock price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex went up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|461.05
|-3.3
|-0.71
|546.1
|375.0
|240630.55
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|6222.05
|354.6
|6.04
|6355.0
|3701.25
|80272.1
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.75
|-1.45
|-0.73
|229.0
|122.2
|13597.57
|Eclerx Services
|2275.0
|-128.2
|-5.33
|2825.0
|1315.6
|10927.73
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India stock's today's high price was ₹6338.55 and the low price was ₹6034.5.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 5.97%; Futures open interest increased by 3.51%
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Info Edge India indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed today at ₹6222.05, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price closed the day at ₹6222.05 - a 6.04% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6371.23 , 6521.02 , 6703.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6038.53 , 5855.62 , 5705.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 247.61% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 3 PM has increased by 247.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6222.05, showing a 6.04% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live:
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6222, up 6.04% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6038.35 & second resistance of ₹6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Info Edge India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 750.50% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 2 PM has increased by 750.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6233.5, showing a 6.24% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6283.23 and 6214.73 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6214.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6283.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6259.87
|Support 1
|6205.67
|Resistance 2
|6291.78
|Support 2
|6183.38
|Resistance 3
|6314.07
|Support 3
|6151.47
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6230.65, up 6.19% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6038.35 & second resistance of ₹6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 928.24% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India as of 1 PM is 928.24% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹6246.05, reflecting a 6.45% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6300.18 and 6190.73 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6190.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6300.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6283.23
|Support 1
|6214.73
|Resistance 2
|6315.12
|Support 2
|6178.12
|Resistance 3
|6351.73
|Support 3
|6146.23
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 6.03%; Futures open interest increased by 1.39%
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price live: Today's Price range
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India stock reached a low of ₹6034.5 and a high of ₹6338.55 on the current trading day.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1067.33% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Info Edge India until 12 AM has increased by 1067.33% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6214.05, showing a 5.91% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/info-edge-india-q4-results-profit-at-rs-60-39cr-revenue-increased-by-8-7-yoy-11715928925414.html
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6238, up 6.32% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6038.35 & second resistance of ₹6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1873.82% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM today, the volume of Info Edge India traded has increased by 1873.82% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹6229.05, up by 6.16%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6362.35 and 6171.35 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6171.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6362.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6273.13
|Support 1
|6128.73
|Resistance 2
|6366.27
|Support 2
|6077.47
|Resistance 3
|6417.53
|Support 3
|5984.33
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6219.3, up 6% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6038.35 & second resistance of ₹6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3357.98% higher than yesterday
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of shares traded by Info Edge India is 3357.98% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹6257.9, up by 6.65%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India touched a high of 6338.55 & a low of 6147.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6362.35
|Support 1
|6171.35
|Resistance 2
|6445.95
|Support 2
|6063.95
|Resistance 3
|6553.35
|Support 3
|5980.35
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates:
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 7.66%; Futures open interest increased by 3.87%
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Info Edge India trading at ₹6330, up 7.88% from yesterday's ₹5867.45
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Info Edge India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6038.35 & second resistance of ₹6214.15 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6428.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6428.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has increased by 7.08% and is currently trading at ₹6282.70. Over the past year, the shares of Info Edge India have gained 52.93% to reach ₹6282.70, while the Nifty rose by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|3 Months
|11.13%
|6 Months
|23.25%
|YTD
|14.14%
|1 Year
|52.93%
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6038.35
|Support 1
|5648.4
|Resistance 2
|6214.15
|Support 2
|5434.25
|Resistance 3
|6428.3
|Support 3
|5258.45
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India volume yesterday was 460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 237 k
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 450 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹5941.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6002.7 & ₹5615.65 yesterday to end at ₹5941.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
