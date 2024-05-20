Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Stock Falls in Trading Today

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at ₹6232, reached a high of ₹6272.3, and a low of ₹5944.65 before closing at ₹6222.05. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹79991.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6355, while the 52-week low was ₹3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1924 shares traded.
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%
Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6194.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹6222.05
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at ₹6194.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6038.53 and ₹6371.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6038.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6371.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹6194.80. Over the past year, Info Edge India shares have seen a significant increase of 66.22%, reaching ₹6194.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.23%
|3 Months
|15.67%
|6 Months
|29.48%
|YTD
|21.05%
|1 Year
|66.22%
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6371.23
|Support 1
|6038.53
|Resistance 2
|6521.02
|Support 2
|5855.62
|Resistance 3
|6703.93
|Support 3
|5705.83
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India volume yesterday was 460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 237 k
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 450 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹6222.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6272.3 & ₹5944.65 yesterday to end at ₹6222.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
