Info Edge India share price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live Updates : Info Edge India stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 6222.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6194.8 per share. Investors should monitor Info Edge India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live Updates

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Info Edge India opened at 6232, reached a high of 6272.3, and a low of 5944.65 before closing at 6222.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 79991.4 crore. The 52-week high was 6355, while the 52-week low was 3701.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1924 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

Info Edge India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Info Edge India indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India trading at ₹6194.8, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹6222.05

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India share price is at 6194.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6038.53 and 6371.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6038.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6371.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Info Edge India has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at 6194.80. Over the past year, Info Edge India shares have seen a significant increase of 66.22%, reaching 6194.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.23%
3 Months15.67%
6 Months29.48%
YTD21.05%
1 Year66.22%
20 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Info Edge India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16371.23Support 16038.53
Resistance 26521.02Support 25855.62
Resistance 36703.93Support 35705.83
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India volume yesterday was 460 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 237 k

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 450 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: Info Edge India closed at ₹6222.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Info Edge India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6272.3 & 5944.65 yesterday to end at 6222.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

