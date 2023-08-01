comScore
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1362.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1358 and closed at 1355.1. The stock's high for the day was 1365.5 and the low was 1357.1. Its market capitalization is currently at 562,974.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 57,095 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16:43 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1362.5, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1362.5. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Infosys stock.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01:57 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1362.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1355.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1362.25 with a percent change of 0.53. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 7.15, indicating that the stock has gained 7.15 points.

01 Aug 2023, 10:51:09 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1355.1 yesterday

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 57098 shares, with a closing price of 1355.1.

