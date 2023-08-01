Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1358 and closed at ₹1355.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1365.5 and the low was ₹1357.1. Its market capitalization is currently at ₹562,974.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 57,095 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.