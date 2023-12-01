Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1459.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys stock opened at 1455.95 and closed at 1459.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1460.80 and a low of 1449.90 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 603,152.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 130,854 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1457.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1459.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1457.3 with a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.8. Overall, this data suggests that the Infosys stock has seen a small decline in value.

01 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1459.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, there were a total of 130,854 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1459.1.

