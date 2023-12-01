Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amid Market Downturn

Infosys stock opened at ₹1455.95 and closed at ₹1459.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1460.80 and a low of ₹1449.90 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at ₹603,152.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 130,854 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
