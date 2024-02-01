Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1650.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1662.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1645.05 and closed at 1650.8. The stock reached a high of 1666 and a low of 1637.95. The market capitalization of Infosys is 687,925.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1689.9 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys on that day was 46,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1650.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys BSE had a trading volume of 46,042 shares and closed at a price of 1650.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!