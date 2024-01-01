Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1549.95 and closed at ₹1563. The stock reached a high of ₹1555 and a low of ₹1539.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently valued at ₹638,568.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1620, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 864,756.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys, a leading global technology services and consulting company, currently has a spot price of 1542.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1553.3, while the offer price is 1553.7. The bid quantity stands at 1200, indicating strong demand. Meanwhile, the offer quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 27,694,800, suggesting significant market activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1543.9. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|15.53%
|YTD
|2.3%
|1 Year
|1.67%
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1542.85. It has decreased by 1.29% or ₹20.15.
On the last day of trading, Infosys BSE had a volume of 864,756 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,563.
