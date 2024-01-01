Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1542.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1549.95 and closed at 1563. The stock reached a high of 1555 and a low of 1539.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently valued at 638,568.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1620, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 864,756.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Infosys January futures opened at 1549.65 as against previous close of 1552.9

Infosys, a leading global technology services and consulting company, currently has a spot price of 1542.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1553.3, while the offer price is 1553.7. The bid quantity stands at 1200, indicating strong demand. Meanwhile, the offer quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 27,694,800, suggesting significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1543.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1542.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1543.9. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.05.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months15.53%
YTD2.3%
1 Year1.67%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1542.85, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1563

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1542.85. It has decreased by 1.29% or 20.15.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1563 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys BSE had a volume of 864,756 shares and closed at a price of 1,563.

