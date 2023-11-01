Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react negatively

1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1368.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1364.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1378.05 and closed at 1377.3. The high for the day was 1381.8 and the low was 1362.7. The market capitalization of Infosys is 566,460.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 128,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1364.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1368.65

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1364.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.3% and a net change of -4.15 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1377.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 128,116 shares with a closing price of 1,377.3.

