Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1435.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1436 and closed at 1435.05. The stock had a high of 1444.9 and a low of 1429.2. The market cap of Infosys is currently at 593,519.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 178,027 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1435.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 178,027 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,435.05.

