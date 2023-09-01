Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1436 and closed at ₹1435.05. The stock had a high of ₹1444.9 and a low of ₹1429.2. The market cap of Infosys is currently at ₹593,519.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 178,027 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1435.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 178,027 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,435.05.