Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1358 and closed at ₹1355.1. The stock had a high of ₹1369.3 and a low of ₹1357.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹565002.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 316,675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.