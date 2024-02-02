Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1662.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1660 and closed at 1662.1. The stock's highest price during the day was 1677, while the lowest price was 1650.15. The company's market capitalization is 685,587.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1689.9 and the lowest price was 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 144,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1662.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 144,315 shares, and the closing price was 1662.1.

