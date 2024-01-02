Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1542.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1542 and closed at 1542.85. The stock reached a high of 1557 and a low of 1536.9. The market capitalization of Infosys is 642045.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 113496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1551.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1542.85

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1551.25. There has been a 0.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 8.4 rupees.

02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1542.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys BSE had a trading volume of 113,496 shares. The closing price for Infosys BSE was 1542.85.

