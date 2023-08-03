comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1365.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1356.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys had an open price of 1367.05 and a close price of 1365.25. The stock had a high of 1370.4 and a low of 1348.3. The market capitalization of Infosys is 561,505.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 458,114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:11:17 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1365.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 458,114 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1365.25.

