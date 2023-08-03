Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1365.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1356.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys had an open price of ₹1367.05 and a close price of ₹1365.25. The stock had a high of ₹1370.4 and a low of ₹1348.3. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹561,505.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 458,114 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:11:17 AM IST
