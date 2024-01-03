Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1551.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1547.35 and closed at 1551.25. The stock had a high of 1548.5 and a low of 1523. The market capitalization of Infosys is 635298.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 309575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1551.25 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of Infosys BSE volume, there were 309,575 shares traded with a closing price of 1,551.25.

