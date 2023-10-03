Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1434.95 and closed at ₹1439.5. The stock had a high of ₹1447 and a low of ₹1416. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹593,916.36 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 277,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.