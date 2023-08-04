comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges: Strong gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges: Strong gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1365.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1377.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day of trading, Infosys' stock opened at 1350 and closed at 1356.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1367, while the lowest was 1348.1. The company's market capitalization is currently at 565,043.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1672.45, and its 52-week low is 1215.45. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 312,582.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:35:40 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1377.9, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1365.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1377.9. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:17:18 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1369.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1365.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1369.2. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the price, with a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.28 percent, resulting in a net increase of 3.85.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:16 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1365.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1356.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1365.35. It has experienced a 0.63 percent change, with a net change of 8.55.

04 Aug 2023, 08:08:33 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1356.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 312,582 shares, with a closing price of 1356.8.

