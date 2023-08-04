Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges: Strong gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1350 and closed at ₹1356.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1367, while the lowest was ₹1348.1. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹565,043.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1672.45, and its 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 312,582.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1377.9. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1369.2. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the price, with a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.28 percent, resulting in a net increase of 3.85.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1365.35. It has experienced a 0.63 percent change, with a net change of 8.55.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 312,582 shares, with a closing price of ₹1356.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!