Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1457.65 and closed at ₹1455.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1460.4 and a low of ₹1446.05. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹601,062.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 697,935.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.