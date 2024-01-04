Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1490.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1518.35 and closed at 1534.95. The stock had a high of 1524.6 and a low of 1488.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is 616777.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 609,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1496.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows a price of 1496.35 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 6.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.41% and has gained 6.15 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months-5.7%
6 Months10.59%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year-2.14%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1502.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

The current data shows that Infosys stock has a price of 1502.9. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.7, which suggests that the stock has gained 12.7 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1534.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 609,176 shares and the closing price of the stock was 1,534.95.

