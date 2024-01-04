Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1518.35 and closed at ₹1534.95. The stock had a high of ₹1524.6 and a low of ₹1488.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹616777.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 609,176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Infosys stock shows a price of ₹1496.35 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 6.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|-5.7%
|6 Months
|10.59%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|-2.14%
The current data shows that Infosys stock has a price of ₹1502.9. There has been a percent change of 0.85. The net change is 12.7.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 609,176 shares and the closing price of the stock was ₹1,534.95.
