LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1655.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1655.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1656.05 and closed at 1655.05. The stock reached a high of 1665 and a low of 1653.75. The market capitalization of Infosys was 685,083.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 26,446 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:31 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1655.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 26,446 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1,655.05.

