Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as market reacts negatively

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1435.1 and closed at ₹1435.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1437.75, while the lowest price was ₹1420.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹593,316.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 117,423.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1433.6. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.45. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has slightly declined.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 117,423 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1435.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!