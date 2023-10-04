Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1435.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1435.1 and closed at 1435.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1437.75, while the lowest price was 1420.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 593,316.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 117,423.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1433.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1435.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1433.6. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.45. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has slightly declined.

04 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1435.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 117,423 shares. The closing price for the day was 1435.05.

