Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stocks plummet as negative sentiment grips market

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1430.05 and closed at ₹1434.1. The stock had a high of ₹1446.6 and a low of ₹1427.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹597,223.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45, respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 673,174 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1443.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1439.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%, with a net change of -3.35. Share Via

Infosys September futures opened at 1446.1 as against previous close of 1448.9 Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 1438. The bid price stands at 1447.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1447.65 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 24,010,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1438.15, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1443.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1438.15 with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 points in the stock price. Share Via

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.67% 3 Months 6.32% 6 Months -2.4% YTD -4.27% 1 Year -1.39% Share Via

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1443.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1434.1 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1443.05 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1434.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 673,174 shares, with a closing price of ₹1434.1. Share Via