Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stocks plummet as negative sentiment grips market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1430.05 and closed at 1434.1. The stock had a high of 1446.6 and a low of 1427.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is 597,223.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45, respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 673,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1439.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1443.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1439.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%, with a net change of -3.35.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Infosys September futures opened at 1446.1 as against previous close of 1448.9

Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 1438. The bid price stands at 1447.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1447.65 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 24,010,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1438.15, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1443.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1438.15 with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 points in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.67%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months-2.4%
YTD-4.27%
1 Year-1.39%
04 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1443.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1434.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1443.05 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1434.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 673,174 shares, with a closing price of 1434.1.

