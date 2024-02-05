Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1693.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1690 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1662.25 and closed at 1656.45. The stock's highest price during the day was 1718.6, while the lowest price was 1662.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 701,066.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1718.6 and 1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 592,334 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Infosys February futures opened at 1705.4 as against previous close of 1704.15

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1690.85. The bid price is 1698.3 and the offer price is 1698.7. The bid quantity is 400 and the offer quantity is 800. The open interest is 23,910,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1690, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1693.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1690. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, implying a decrease of 3.85 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months8.85%
6 Months22.85%
YTD9.75%
1 Year6.92%
05 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1693.85, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1656.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1693.85. There has been a 2.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 37.4.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1656.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 592,334 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1656.45.

