Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1662.25 and closed at ₹1656.45. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1718.6, while the lowest price was ₹1662.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹701,066.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1718.6 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 592,334 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.