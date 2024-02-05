Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1662.25 and closed at ₹1656.45. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1718.6, while the lowest price was ₹1662.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹701,066.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1718.6 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 592,334 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1690.85. The bid price is 1698.3 and the offer price is 1698.7. The bid quantity is 400 and the offer quantity is 800. The open interest is 23,910,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1690. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, implying a decrease of ₹3.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|8.85%
|6 Months
|22.85%
|YTD
|9.75%
|1 Year
|6.92%
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1693.85. There has been a 2.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 37.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 592,334 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1656.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!