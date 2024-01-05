Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1502.9 and closed at ₹1490.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1519.65, while the lowest price was ₹1493.05. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹625,882.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. A total of 440,786 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.