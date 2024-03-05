Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Tumbles in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1655.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1637.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1655.75, closed at 1655.2, with a high of 1662.25 and a low of 1633.2. The market capitalization was 677902.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 291654 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1637.85, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1655.2

As of the latest data, Infosys stock is priced at 1637.85 with a percent change of -1.05, resulting in a net change of -17.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further developments.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08:46 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1655.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a trading volume of 291654 shares with a closing price of 1655.2.

